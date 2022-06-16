CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

CMC Materials stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.13. 17,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,793. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.14. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

