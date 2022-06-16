CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Trading 6.9% Higher

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.56. 8,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 39,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.
The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 million and a PE ratio of -6.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 1,138.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. Equities research analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
