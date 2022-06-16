CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Trading 6.9% Higher

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.56. 8,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 39,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 million and a PE ratio of -6.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 1,138.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. Equities research analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 615,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 44,653 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 265,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 38.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 228,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 63,203 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 28.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 75,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares during the period.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.