Color Platform 24-Hour Volume Hits $24.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $310,022.40 and approximately $24.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,633.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.11 or 0.00548209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00253549 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.