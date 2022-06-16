Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CHCT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of CHCT stock opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $840.41 million, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,374,000 after purchasing an additional 306,364 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 233,350 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,741,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,484,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

