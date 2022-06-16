Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given New €60.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €62.00 ($64.58) to €60.00 ($62.50) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €75.00 ($78.13) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($76.04) to €76.00 ($79.17) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €71.00 ($73.96) to €73.00 ($76.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($90.63) to €90.00 ($93.75) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($81.25) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2552 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (Get Rating)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.