Comparing Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) and Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Hang Lung Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 45.81% 95.76% 41.74% Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Hang Lung Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $31.09 million 1.23 $13.61 million N/A N/A Hang Lung Properties $1.33 billion 6.20 $497.81 million N/A N/A

Hang Lung Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hang Lung Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Comstock Holding Companies and Hang Lung Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Hang Lung Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Hang Lung Properties on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies (Get Rating)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces. It also has 18 development pipeline assets consisting of approximately 2.0 million square feet of additional planned commercial development; approximately 1,900 multifamily units; and 2 hotel assets. In addition, the company provides real estate development and management services. It primarily serves private and institutional owners; investors in commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate; and various governmental bodies. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Hang Lung Properties (Get Rating)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes shopping malls, office, residential, serviced apartment, hotel, and car parking properties, as well as industrial premises. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

