Comparing Wetouch Technology (WETH) & The Competition

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Wetouch Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology 27.55% N/A N/A Wetouch Technology Competitors 12.91% 17.13% 5.26%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wetouch Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Wetouch Technology Competitors 395 1850 2073 42 2.40

As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 52.79%. Given Wetouch Technology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wetouch Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology $40.79 million $17.39 million 1.83 Wetouch Technology Competitors $7.16 billion $1.51 billion 10.42

Wetouch Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology. Wetouch Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology’s competitors have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wetouch Technology competitors beat Wetouch Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

