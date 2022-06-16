Compass Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,150 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 19.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 548,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,833,631. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

