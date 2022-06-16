Compass Financial Advisors LLC Invests $937,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,833,746. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $152.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.