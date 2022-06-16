Compass Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Salesforce comprises about 1.2% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total transaction of $387,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,688,689.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,250,485. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock traded down $7.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.62. The company had a trading volume of 112,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,036. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.25 and a 200 day moving average of $208.99. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $159.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.13, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

