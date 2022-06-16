Compass Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,781 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.82. The stock had a trading volume of 152,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,661,753. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.22.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.