Compound 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42.36 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Compound has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.34 or 0.00150272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $224.00 million and $42.36 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,147,660 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

