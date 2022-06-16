Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.92

Shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.92 and last traded at $39.95, with a volume of 9214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.
The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Computer Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.
About Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)
Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.
