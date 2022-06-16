Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.92

Shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.92 and last traded at $39.95, with a volume of 9214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Computer Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSVI. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Computer Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Computer Services by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Computer Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

