Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Up 47.2% in May

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the May 15th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,541,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,674. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $133.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.72. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.