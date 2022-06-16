Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Short Interest Update

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,800 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 540,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

CCSI stock opened at 40.83 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of 34.81 and a 12 month high of 69.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 55.46.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, Director Elaine Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at 38,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

