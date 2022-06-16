Contrasting Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Graphite Bio and MiNK Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphite Bio 0 2 4 0 2.67 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Graphite Bio presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 672.53%. MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,022.99%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Graphite Bio and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphite Bio N/A -20.17% -19.42% MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Graphite Bio and MiNK Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$70.76 million ($4.56) -0.51 MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 90.96 -$30.21 million N/A N/A

MiNK Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Graphite Bio.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats Graphite Bio on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graphite Bio (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About MiNK Therapeutics (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.