Contrasting Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) & Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pixelworks and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 1 3 0 2.75 Synaptics 0 3 9 0 2.75

Pixelworks presently has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 303.51%. Synaptics has a consensus target price of $241.25, indicating a potential upside of 87.52%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Synaptics.

Risk and Volatility

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Synaptics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -26.16% -23.80% -10.33% Synaptics 12.17% 34.97% 15.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pixelworks and Synaptics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $55.10 million 1.86 -$19.41 million ($0.31) -6.13 Synaptics $1.34 billion 3.80 $79.60 million $4.77 26.97

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synaptics beats Pixelworks on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks (Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc. develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2021, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 335 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, and projectors. It serves in Japan, China, Taiwan, the United States, Europe, and Korea through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions. It also provides Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications; TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design; and ForcePad. In addition, the company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on smartphones and tablets; and TouchView products, a touch controller and display driver integration product. Further, it provides TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; ultra-low power edge artificial intelligence platform for battery powered wireless devices; and wireless connectivity solutions comprising Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, global positioning system, and global navigation satellite system. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers to mobile and PC OEMs; IoT OEMs; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

