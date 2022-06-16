Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares were down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 23,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 618,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 36,086.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 609,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 566,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 95.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after purchasing an additional 547,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

