Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating) was down 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 212,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 104,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

