Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.50 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.30). Approximately 1,186,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,080,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.32).

The stock has a market cap of £823.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

