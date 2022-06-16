Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.90. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 13,208 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $80.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 2.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

