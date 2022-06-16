Cormark Boosts Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target to C$3.00

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FOM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

CVE:FOM opened at C$2.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$589.78 million and a P/E ratio of -82.33. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.85 and a 1-year high of C$3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

