Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 2,923 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $28,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,878,000 after purchasing an additional 789,494 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,008,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,688,000 after acquiring an additional 316,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,595,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,942,000 after acquiring an additional 291,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $73.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,711. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.98.

