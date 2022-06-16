Cornerstone Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.1% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3,091.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 75,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,289,000.

IJR traded down $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $90.00. 162,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,646. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average is $106.12. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

