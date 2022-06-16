Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Shares of AMAT traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.88. 265,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,379,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.39 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.