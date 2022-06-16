Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVET. William Blair downgraded Covetrus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James downgraded Covetrus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded Covetrus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.56 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth $30,146,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 3,737.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,513,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 737,910 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,927,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,501,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 661,866 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

