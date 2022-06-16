Creditcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.09 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $64.09 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,929.14 or 0.99785718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030631 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019378 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.