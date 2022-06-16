Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells $10,320.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $10,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 422,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,300.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $11,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $11,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,080.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $8,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $10,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $11,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $12,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $14,520.00.

Shares of Crexendo stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 74,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,439. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.45. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the third quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Crexendo in the second quarter worth $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crexendo by 49.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CXDO shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

