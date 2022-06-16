CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $57.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRSP. StockNews.com began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.27.

Shares of CRSP opened at $62.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.49. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

