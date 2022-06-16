Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Up 40.2% in May

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 514,700 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 367,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of CRYBF stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 42,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03. Cryptoblox Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.31.

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc provides blockchain solutions. It focuses on providing services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience; and developing and implementing blockchain, distributed ledger, closed loop, and cryptocurrency services for government and commercial partners.

