CryptoTycoon Price Reaches $1.94 on Major Exchanges (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $290,394.02 and $6,333.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00009191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTycoon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,048.26 or 0.99946110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00113288 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 889,217 coins and its circulating supply is 150,034 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.