Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.34. 6,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 304,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

CTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,941.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth $150,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

