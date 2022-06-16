CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Trading 0.5% Higher

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $24.05. 31,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 936,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in CVB Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 259,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

