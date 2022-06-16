CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.72. 439,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,118,532. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.84.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

