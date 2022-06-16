Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading Down 11.1%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Rating) traded down 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. 668,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63.
Cybin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cybin (CLXPF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.