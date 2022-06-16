Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading Down 11.1%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Rating) traded down 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. 668,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

