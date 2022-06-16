Cypress Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.2% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $244.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.