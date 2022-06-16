Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $168.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.74 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

