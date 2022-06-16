David M. Sable Acquires 1,000 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) Director David M. Sable purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $11,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after buying an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $38,469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $22,096,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

