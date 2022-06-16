David Matter Purchases 6,622 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director David Matter bought 6,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $15,694.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,774.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of GEG opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.
Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
