De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $121.28

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 121.28 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 84.90 ($1.03). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09), with a volume of 500,355 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £160.03 million and a PE ratio of 7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.63.
About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)
