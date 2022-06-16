De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $121.28

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 121.28 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 84.90 ($1.03). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09), with a volume of 500,355 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £160.03 million and a PE ratio of 7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.63.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

