DecentBet Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $36,250.11 and approximately $28.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004835 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,684.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00113616 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.