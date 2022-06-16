Decentral Games (DG) Hits Market Cap of $19.72 Million

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $19.72 million and $1.27 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 199% against the dollar and now trades at $10,053.56 or 0.47924523 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00428559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00080999 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 526,676,011 coins and its circulating supply is 518,360,485 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

