Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3,066.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,066 ($37.21) and last traded at GBX 3,098 ($37.60), with a volume of 149842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,272 ($39.71).
Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($48.55) to GBX 4,020 ($48.79) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,557.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,088.15.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
