Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $432.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $429.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $667,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $330.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $307.64 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

