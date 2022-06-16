Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 44,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 60,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.43% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

