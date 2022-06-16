Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLTNF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

