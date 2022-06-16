Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.50

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

