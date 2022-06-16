Deri Protocol (DERI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $334,097.00

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $334,097.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,879.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,999.27 or 0.42548541 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00425045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00083451 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012092 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 468,203,680 coins and its circulating supply is 163,904,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

