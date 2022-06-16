Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is Weik Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Weik Capital Management lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for 2.7% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,590,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock opened at $171.66 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.58) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.62) to GBX 4,700 ($57.05) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.26) to GBX 4,700 ($57.05) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,275.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

