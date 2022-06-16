Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is Weik Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Weik Capital Management lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for 2.7% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,590,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diageo stock opened at $171.66 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.67.
Diageo Profile (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.