DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Cowen lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

DKS opened at $74.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,848 shares of company stock valued at $14,967,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

